Troops of the Nigerian Army have killed a bandit during a gunfight that led to the rescue of 13 farmers who had been kidnapped.

The farmers were abducted while working on their farms at the outskirts of Kuyelo community in Birnin Gwari local government area of Kaduna State on Monday, July 8, 2019.

According to a statement by the Army, distress calls received by troops led a patrol team from 1 Division, stationed at Super Camp Kuyello, to swiftly pursue the bandits whom they engaged in an exchange of fire.

"During the encounter, one of the bandits was neutralised, while others obviously escaped with gun shot wounds. Soldiers are currently combing the general area which borders Katsina, Zamfara and Kaduna States," the Army said.

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 1 Division, Major General Faruk Yahaya, urged troops to always be proactive and decisive in dealing with criminals and associated insecurity in their respective areas of responsibilities.

He further reiterated the determination of the Division and the Nigerian Army to combat insurgency, banditry, cattle rustling, kidnapping and other emerging security threats in Nigeria.