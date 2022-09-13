RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police foil kidnap attempt, arrest 4 in Edo

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Police in Edo on Tuesday said their men foiled an alleged kidnap bid, arrested four suspected kidnappers while on township surveillance patrol on Ugbor road at GRA in Benin.

Nigeria Police (VanguardNGR)
Nigeria Police (VanguardNGR)

This is contained in a statement by ASP Jennifer Iwegbu, the Deputy Police Public Relations Officer in Benin.

Recommended articles

Iwegbu the suspects were Ayo Jeremiah Obazuwa, 50, Sule Kelson Jubril, 34, Silas Uwana, 33, and Ogbonmwan Jude, 37.

She said Obazuwa was in complete military regalia and claimed to be a military captain during his arrest.

According to her, “Operatives of Edo State Police Command while on township surveillance patrol on 10/09/2022 along Ugbor road, GRA Benin, stopped a suspicious Toyota Corolla car with Reg. no USL929SS with five occupants.

“On a closer survey of the occupants of the car, one of the suspects who later was identified as Ayo Jeremiah Obazuwa, was on complete military regalia and claimed to be a captain.

“Another occupant who was later identified as Joseph Bulus , 32, was seen in handcuffs, which led to all the occupants being brought to State CID for further investigation.”

Iwegbu said during the preliminary investigations, Obazuwa confessed to being a civilian and not military personnel as he earlier stated.

She said Joseph Bulus stated that he was in his house when the self-acclaimed Captain came in the company of three others under the guise of giving him a job but rather handcuffed him, dragged him into the boot of the car and whisked him away to an unknown location, before he was later removed from the boot and made to sit in the car.

Iwegbu, however, said the case had been charged to court on Monday under a six-count charge bordering on

Conspiracy to commit felony and kidnapping punishable under the Criminal Code Act, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

Consequently she said the suspects had been remanded in prison custody pending DPP’s advice.

News Agency Of Nigeria
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

The Ekweremadus: Why wealthy people are demonized

The Ekweremadus: Why wealthy people are demonized

King Charles to maintain friendly ties with Nigeria

King Charles to maintain friendly ties with Nigeria

Queen Elizabeth’s coffin to be flown to London

Queen Elizabeth’s coffin to be flown to London

FG inaugurates $200m World Bank-backed IDEAS Project

FG inaugurates $200m World Bank-backed IDEAS Project

Sanwo-Olu orders removal of abandoned vehicles under bridges

Sanwo-Olu orders removal of abandoned vehicles under bridges

Tinubu congratulates Gov. Fayemi over his election as FORAF president

Tinubu congratulates Gov. Fayemi over his election as FORAF president

Nigeria modernizing IP law in line with current realities – Malami

Nigeria modernizing IP law in line with current realities – Malami

Osinbajo arrives in Nairobi for Ruto’s inauguration

Osinbajo arrives in Nairobi for Ruto’s inauguration

#ProtectPeterObi: Tweeps drag Festus Keyamo over fake assassination claim

#ProtectPeterObi: Tweeps drag Festus Keyamo over fake assassination claim

Trending

Woman rescued from Saudi Arabia accosts agent

Drama at airport as woman rescued from Saudi Arabia meets agent who ‘trafficked’ her (video)

Abba Kyari and Hushpuppi (BBC)

Hushpuppi scared of Abba Kyari's 'death squad', begs to stay in U.S

Doctor injects driver to death

Doctor injects taxi driver to death, steals his car after dumping his corpse

The-club-owner-and-21-others-arrested-by-EFCC (PremiumTimes)

EFCC arrests club owner, 21 others in Ibadan