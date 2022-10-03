RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police confirm arrest of hospital CMD for allegedly killing girlfriend, one other

News Agency Of Nigeria

Police Command in Kwara has confirmed the arrest of the Chief Medical Director of Kaiama General Hospital, Dr Adio Adebowale, in Edo after he had allegedly killed his girlfriend and one other lady in Kwara.

Nigeria Police (VanguardNGR)
Nigeria Police (VanguardNGR)

This was contained in a statement issued by the Command Spokesman, Ajayi Okasanmi, on Sunday in Ilorin.

Recommended articles

The statement said on assumption of office as Commissioner of Police Kwara, Paul Odama, while going through some petitions written by some citizens, came across a reported case of one missing lady named Nofisat Halidu in Kaiama Local government area of the state on Nov. 21, 2021.

“Based on the commissioner’s directive, investigation into the case began and that the Police worked on an information based on the arrest of one Dr Adio Adebowale in Edo.

The lead information had indicated that the suspect, after his arrest in Edo, had confessed killing one Ifeoluwa, his girlfriend who was declared missing in Tanke area of Ilorin in 2021.

” The investigation led the team to Kaiama general hospital where the suspect worked as the Chief Medical Director.

“The suspect’s office was forced opened and a decomposing corpse of an unidentified female body was found buried in a shallow grave,” the spokesperson said.

The statement added that further search of the office led to the opening of a trash can where another body of a lady later identified as the missing Nofisat Halidu, identified by the husband, Mr Halidu and other members of the community, was found.

In another development the state police command has arrested two suspected kidnappers who allegedly abducted the traditional ruler of Owa Onire in Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara, his wife and driver.

The statement said the police tactical team, in collaboration with vigilante and hunters, rescued the abducted wife of the traditional ruler.

The statement said that the duo were helping the Command in it’s efforts to rescue the traditional ruler and his driver.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

2023 campaign: Tinubu appoints Gov. Masari, Wamako as campaign Senior Advisers

2023 campaign: Tinubu appoints Gov. Masari, Wamako as campaign Senior Advisers

Nigeria re-elected ICAO council part 2 member

Nigeria re-elected ICAO council part 2 member

ASUU Strike: We are all pained — Edo Rep

ASUU Strike: We are all pained — Edo Rep

The president has done so much for Nigerians — Rep Idahosa rates Buhari high on performance

The president has done so much for Nigerians — Rep Idahosa rates Buhari high on performance

Lagos Deputy Gov. warns Labour Party supporters against cheap tactics

Lagos Deputy Gov. warns Labour Party supporters against cheap tactics

After Atiku’s meeting with Wike, aggrieved PDP governors plot to remove Ayu

After Atiku’s meeting with Wike, aggrieved PDP governors plot to remove Ayu

#Obidatti rally in Lagos showed great numbers to put Obi's structure on display [Editor's Comment]

#Obidatti rally in Lagos showed great numbers to put Obi's structure on display [Editor's Comment]

FG warns ASUU against disobeying court order

FG warns ASUU against disobeying court order

2023: Tinubu group commences training for over 600 vote canvassers

2023: Tinubu group commences training for over 600 vote canvassers

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Coffin

Tears flow as friends and family bury slain Yabatech student

Bereaved father

Bereaved father almost lynched to death for carrying his child’s corpse

Abuja kidnap kingpin

Police reveal how flamboyant Abuja kidnap kingpin was arrested

Newly married man

Newly-married man in Osun sets himself ablaze over wife’s abuse