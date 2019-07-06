Following the official complaints filed by Bukola Dakolo against Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo, police have reportedly commenced investigation on the rape allegations against the founder and Senior Pastor of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA).

According to the Nation, a police source at the the Force Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (FCIID), Alagbon in Lagos said that the investigation would be thorough.

The source said the police now have something to build a case on.

Meanwhile, another former member of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA) has accused its founder and senior pastor of raping her.

the unnamed victim, called X, said she joined the church in 2009 and steadily grew close to Fatoyinbo’s wife, Modele, and the family’s children.

She alleged that Modele groomed her for her husband by giving her access to the family by making her feel special.

She accepted Modele’s offer to take care of their children as a legal guardian in a city abroad, a job that also required her to work closely with Fatoyinbo who visited regularly to minister to his congregation there.

When the alleged rape happened, she was in a meeting with Fatoyinbo at his residence discussing church business.