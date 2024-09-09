ADVERTISEMENT
Police begin investigation as man kills his blind grandfather and sick uncle

News Agency Of Nigeria

The command has commenced investigations to determine the reason behind the act.

Police begin investigation as man kills his blind grandfather and sick uncle [Guardian]
Police begin investigation as man kills his blind grandfather and sick uncle [Guardian]

The spokesman of the Police Command in Oyo State, SP Adewale Osifeso, confirmed the case in a message sent to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ibadan on Monday.

Osifeso said the command had commenced investigations to determine the reason behind the act. He added that updates would be made available to the public accordingly.

“Investigation has commenced into the matter, while updates will be provided accordingly,” he said.

NAN recalls the incident occurred around 6:00 pm on Sunday.

The accused, simply identified as Ahmed, resides in the same residence with his visually impaired father and ailing uncle.

News Agency Of Nigeria

