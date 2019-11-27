A 23-year-old Tanzanian lady, Halima Juma, has been arrested after 23 ATM cards, allegedly tucked inside her private parts, were found on her.

The suspect was said to have been stealing money from bank users after illegally obtaining their ATM cards.

Juma was on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, reportedly arrested at a bank ATM gallery in Mbagala area of Dar es Salaam, when a bank official saw her use different ATM cards of the same bank to withdraw money from ATMs.

The suspect was nabbed by a bank official, who claimed to have grown suspicious when Juma used different ATM cards of the same bank to withdraw money from one ATM machine.

The resident of Chalinze was reported to have attempted to escape, but was cornered by the bank’s security guards who handed her over to police.

According to K24TV, a body search conducted on her led to the discovery of the ATM cards that had been hidden in her private parts.

The cards were of nine different banks including: Equity, Diamond Trust Bank (DTB), CFC Stanbic, NBC, CRDB, NMB, Amana, Posta and ACB.

Confirming the incident, Dar es Salaam regional police boss, Lazaro Mambosasa, disclosed that Juma was caught on several surveillance cameras entering different ATM rooms, and withdrawing large sums of money using the different ATM cards.

He said the suspect had confessed to being part of an ATM cards-theft syndicate.