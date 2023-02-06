ADVERTISEMENT
Police arrest man for shooting sister’s boyfriend in Ogun

Damilare Famuyiwa

The suspect warned the victim to stop the love affair he was having with his sister.

Operatives of Ogun Police Command, have arrested a 30-year-old man, Michael Ogundele, for shooting his younger sister’s boyfriend, Tobi Olabisi.

Ogundele was said to have shot Olabisi on Friday, February 3, 2023, at Idi-Iroko in the Ipokia Local Government Area of Ogun State, for having a romantic affair with his sister.

In a statement in which this development was disclosed, Ogun Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Abimbola Oyeyemi said the suspect was arrested following a report lodged at the Idi-Iroko divisional headquarters by a community leader.

According to the police spokesperson, Ogundele, who had warned the victim to stop having an affair with his younger sister, fired a gunshot at him, but the victim escaped death.

“Upon the report, the DPO, Idi-Iroko division, CSP Ayo Akinsowon, quickly mobilised his detectives to go after the suspect and he was subsequently arrested.

“On interrogation, the suspect claimed to have warned the victim to desist from dating his younger sister, but he refused.

“On the fateful day, he got information that the victim was sleeping in his sister’s room and he went there with a dane gun.

“On getting there, the victim jumped out from the window to escape the likely consequence when he was shot by the suspect.

“The victim was quickly rushed to the General Hospital, Idi-Iroko, where he is currently responding to treatment,” the statement added.

Reacting to the shooting, Ogun Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for further investigation and possible prosecution.

