Police arrest man for enforcing sit-at-home in Anambra

Damilare Famuyiwa

The suspect, who was said to be an IPOB member, was arrested with firearms.

The suspect was part of a group of four armed men [Punch]
The suspect was part of a group of four armed men [Punch]

According to SP Tochukwu Ikenga, Anambra police spokesman, the suspect was part of a group of four armed men attempting to implement the sit-at-home order declared by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) for May 30.

The police received intelligence indicating that armed men on motorbikes were regrouping in the area to enforce the directive.

Acting on this information, police operatives moved to the location, intercepted the group, and successfully demobilised them. However, three members of the gang managed to escape with bullet injuries.

Ikenga emphasised the commitment of the Anambra State Police Command to maintaining law and order and ensuring the safety of residents.

He assured the public that efforts are ongoing to apprehend the remaining suspects and urged anyone with relevant information to come forward to assist the police in their investigations.

He said, “Following the intel gathered, the operatives on 29/5/2024 by 2 pm laid ambush on the miscreants along Oba flyover, Idemili South LGA, intercepted a gang of four armed men operating on motorbikes and demobilised one of the miscreants, while the other three escaped the scene with bullet injuries.

“The operatives recovered a locally made Barreta pistol, four expanded cartridges, two phones, and some signals/initials showing unpatriotism and disloyalty to the Nigerian government.

“Preliminary information showed that the armed men were regrouping to enforce an illegal sit-at-home tomorrow May 30, 2024. Meanwhile, the operatives are on the trail of the three armed men who escaped the scene.

“To this end, the Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Obono Itam, charges the operatives to sustain the tempo of the onslaught against the criminal elements and continue to deny them the space they enjoy to commit havoc in the state.

The police spokesman reiterated the importance of community cooperation in the fight against criminal activities and reassured residents that the command is fully prepared to address any threats to public safety.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

