Enugu Govt warns IPOB against disrupting WAEC exams

News Agency Of Nigeria

The government advised candidates sitting for the ongoing WAEC Exam to go to their respective centres to sit for their papers on May 30, without any fears.

Aka Eze Aka, Enugu State Commissioner for Information and Communication
Aka Eze Aka, Enugu State Commissioner for Information and Communication [SureFootAfrik]

The government gave the warning in a statement by the State Commissioner for Information and Communication, Aka Eze Aka on Wednesday in Enugu.

Aka said there was no room for IPOB illegal activities in the state and urged the residents and students to go about their exams and normal activities on May 30, assuring them of adequate security.

He said the state government noted with deep concern the statement credited to IPOB directing WAEC to postpone the General Mathematics (Theory and Objectives) examinations scheduled for May 30, the day IPOB designated as “Biafra Heroes Day.”

He said, “We note with particular concern IPOB’s statement that WAEC board should not endanger the lives of students because the day is not safe for any individual in Biafra territory.

“This is unacceptable to us, not only because of the well-known position of the Enugu State Government on illegal sit-at-home orders, which have dealt a great blow on the socio-economic life and fortunes of the South East region.

“But it is also because of the far-reaching consequences of a whole generation of Enugu children failing to sit for a fundamental subject such as Mathematics in one year,” Aka said.

The commissioner stressed that Igbos excel on the wings of industry, education, and human capital development, saying that any pronouncement or action that tends to deny the children their rights to education, which is their ticket to the future was offensive.

He said the Igbo founding fathers and fallen heroes, who must be turning in their graves, would be wondering what could have happened to Igbos as a people.

“Many of the architects of such unjust and evil agenda live in the comfort of civilised societies where they go to work and their children go to school every workday.

“The Enugu State Government recognises the sacrifices of our gallant forebears, who gave their all, including their lives, to defend the Igboland.

“But we also recognise that they died that we may not just have life, but to have the best of it, which can only come from developing our human capital to excel in all that we do as individuals and collectively as a people.

“The government will not sit by and watch the future of our children aborted by such ill-conceived pronouncement intended to keep them at home.

“WAEC, as the name implies, is a regional body not just in Nigeria, but across West Africa.

“The subregion will certainly not wait for us."

He said the state government, advised candidates sitting for the ongoing WAEC Exam in Enugu State to go to their respective centres to sit for their papers on May 30, without any fears.

“While the officials involved in the conduct of the examination should also go about their legitimate duties without apprehension.

“No one has the right to impose any illegal and involuntary restriction of movement or business activities on anybody within the territory of Enugu State. Such will be met with the full weight of the law.

“Consequently, the government has put the security agencies on red alert to ensure the security of lives and property and also deal, according to the laws of the land, with anyone or group bent on scuttling the ongoing WAEC Exam,” Aka warned.

