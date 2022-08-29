Police arrest fake modelling agent who poses as soldier to rob ladies

Operatives attached to Lagos Police Command, have nabbed one Andy Edwards, a fake modelling agent parading himself as a soldier.
Andy Edwards, 39, who poses as a soldier and modelling agent, would lure ladies to designated venues and take away their belongings at gunpoint.
In a statement disclosing Edwards’ arrest, Lagos Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Benjamin Hundeyin said the suspect would invite unsuspecting ladies for modelling auditioning, adding that whenever they showed up, he would then rob them at gunpoint.
Edwards, according to the police spokesperson, was arrested after one of his victims reported that he forcefully took away her Lexus car.
Hundeyin added that with the police receiving the report, detectives were quickly deployed to arrest the suspect.
Hundeyin’s words: “Detectives of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested a fake Army Captain, Andy Edwards, 39, for armed robbery.
“The fake soldier, who posed as a modelling agent, would invite ladies for auditioning and then rob them of their cars and valuables at gunpoint.
“He was arrested following a painstaking investigation that was launched after one of his victims reported the robbery of her Lexus RX330 SUV.
“Further investigation led to the recovery of one Ford Edge SUV with number plate KRD 276 EG, one sewing machine, one POS machine, among others.”
Hundeyin advised that while an investigation is being rounded off, the owner of the Ford SUV should come forward to claim his or her property.
Assuring that the suspect would soon be charged to court for prosecution, the Lagos Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi, however, assured members of the public of the unwavering commitment of policemen towards annihilation of crime in the state.
