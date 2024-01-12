Police arrest Abuja couple for ‘one-chance’ robbery

The suspects were identified as Chukwudi Okorie, 51, Chibuzor Okorie, 43, and Esther Gabriel, 38.

‘One-chance’ refers to a robbery carried out by a group of criminals that pick up passengers waiting for a commercial vehicle to rob or defraud them.

Disclosing this incident, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command’s spokesperson, Josephine Adeh stated that the suspects, during interrogation, confessed to having carried out a series of one-chance-related activities in the FCT before their apprehension.

In a statement addressed to members of the public, Adeh added that “a blue Mazda car with number plate FCT 590 EV, an operational vehicle used by the syndicate to perpetrate their heinous acts was recovered from one of the suspects.”

The FCT spokesperson added, “While investigation is still ongoing to apprehend other accomplices, the Commissioner of Police FCT, CP Haruna G. Garba, wishes to reiterate his unflinching commitment to ensuring FCT remains a safe and peaceful place for residents to stay without fear in any quarters of the territory.”

Garba further urged the public “to keep up rendition of distress calls and report suspicious activities.”

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) had one Eze Okwuchukwu wanted for his alleged involvement in an attempted kidnapping and assassination.

Okwuchukwu is wanted in connection with a case of conspiracy related to attempted kidnapping and assassination.

The suspect, a 42-year-old native of Ukpo in Dunukofia Local Government Area of Anambra State, according to the police notice, has no known occupation.