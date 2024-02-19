ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

65-year-old pastor defiles 9-year-old girl in his apartment in Ogun

Damilare Famuyiwa

The pastor is now cooling off in police custody following his arrest.

The pastor has been arrested, and investigation is ongoing [Punch]
The pastor has been arrested, and investigation is ongoing [Punch]

Recommended articles

The clergyman was said to have committed the crime on Thursday, February 15, 2024, after which the uncle of the survivor raised an alarm.

According to Ogun State Police Command, the 65-year-old suspect was believed to be the leader of a church in the community.

Ogun Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Omolola Odutola confirmed the incident, noting that an investigation was already ongoing.

ADVERTISEMENT

The pastor has been arrested. The family was issued forms to allow the survivor to have a medical examination and treatment. All the parties will be transferred to the headquarters for further investigation,” she was quoted as saying.

In a similar development, the Ogun State Police Police Command arrested another suspect identified as Prince Dara for allegedly raping a 17-year-old girl.

Dara was said to have raped the minor in Abolaniyi Street, Idorawa, via Idi-Oke in the state.

The command said that the incident happened on February 8, 2024.

The police said the survivor, identified simply as Odede, accused the suspect of luring her into his house on Wednesday, February, after he had seized her bag that contained her mobile phone and other personal effects.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police added that the suspect threatened the survivor with a knife and raped her multiple times before he finally freed her.

Speaking about the incident, Odutola said the surveillance teams were immediately mobilised to the scene, adding that the entire area was combed for useful information, and the suspect was apprehended and brought to the station for questioning.

While reacting to the incident of defilement, a legal practitioner and human rights lawyer, Collins Aigbogun said anyone found guilty of the crime risked life imprisonment.

He said, “The issue of defilement is not an issue of the Constitution. It is an issue of criminal jurisprudence.

The lawyer argued that when someone is charged and convicted of defilement, the person is guilty of a felony and is liable for imprisonment for life.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Only 2 months salary paid out of 7 – ASUU fumes as Tinubu clears Buhari's debts

Only 2 months salary paid out of 7 – ASUU fumes as Tinubu clears Buhari's debts

VIS vows to deal with Korope and Danfo drivers in Lagos this year

VIS vows to deal with Korope and Danfo drivers in Lagos this year

Seyi Tinubu encourages Nigerians to endure hard times

Seyi Tinubu encourages Nigerians to endure hard times

Tinubu's government initiates payment of ASUU salaries owed under Buhari

Tinubu's government initiates payment of ASUU salaries owed under Buhari

Lawmaker says Nigeria will become worse if Nigerians curse Tinubu, other leaders

Lawmaker says Nigeria will become worse if Nigerians curse Tinubu, other leaders

Federal Court restrains Wike, others from interfering in Centenary Economic City Free Zone

Federal Court restrains Wike, others from interfering in Centenary Economic City Free Zone

Tinubu spends 71 days outside Nigeria during first 9 months in office

Tinubu spends 71 days outside Nigeria during first 9 months in office

'We don't know where to go again' - Nigerians in Ibadan protest against hardship

'We don't know where to go again' - Nigerians in Ibadan protest against hardship

Presidency denies Atiku's claims on economy, cautions against negative assumptions

Presidency denies Atiku's claims on economy, cautions against negative assumptions

Pulse Sports

Manchester United's Hojlund Beats Ex-Arsenal Star to Set New Premier League Record

Manchester United's Hojlund Beats Ex-Arsenal Star to Set New Premier League Record

‘He’s not like Barca players’ — Peseiro on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

‘He’s not like Barca players’ — Peseiro on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

7 interesting facts and figures about AFCON 2023

7 interesting facts and figures about AFCON 2023

Was Troost-Ekong named AFCON 2023’s best player on merit?

Was Troost-Ekong named AFCON 2023’s best player on merit?

AFCON 2023: Should Jose Peseiro stay as Super Eagles boss after final loss?

AFCON 2023: Should Jose Peseiro stay as Super Eagles boss after final loss?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Adachukwu Chukelu-Okafor [FIJ]

FG offers ₦2m to anyone who finds lawyer accused of burning maid's private part

The suspect has been arrested (image used for illustration) [Guardian]

Woman stabs neighbour to death while fetching water from public tap

Housewife begs for divorce over husband's drug addiction

He steals from me to buy cigarette - Housewife begs for divorce over husband's drug addiction

EFCC arrests 4 suspected fraudsters in Maiduguri [Punch]

EFCC arrests 4 suspected fraudsters in Maiduguri