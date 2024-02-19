65-year-old pastor defiles 9-year-old girl in his apartment in Ogun

The clergyman was said to have committed the crime on Thursday, February 15, 2024, after which the uncle of the survivor raised an alarm.

According to Ogun State Police Command, the 65-year-old suspect was believed to be the leader of a church in the community.

Ogun Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Omolola Odutola confirmed the incident, noting that an investigation was already ongoing.

“The pastor has been arrested. The family was issued forms to allow the survivor to have a medical examination and treatment. All the parties will be transferred to the headquarters for further investigation,” she was quoted as saying.

In a similar development, the Ogun State Police Police Command arrested another suspect identified as Prince Dara for allegedly raping a 17-year-old girl.

Dara was said to have raped the minor in Abolaniyi Street, Idorawa, via Idi-Oke in the state.

The command said that the incident happened on February 8, 2024.

The police said the survivor, identified simply as Odede, accused the suspect of luring her into his house on Wednesday, February, after he had seized her bag that contained her mobile phone and other personal effects.

The police added that the suspect threatened the survivor with a knife and raped her multiple times before he finally freed her.

Speaking about the incident, Odutola said the surveillance teams were immediately mobilised to the scene, adding that the entire area was combed for useful information, and the suspect was apprehended and brought to the station for questioning.

While reacting to the incident of defilement, a legal practitioner and human rights lawyer, Collins Aigbogun said anyone found guilty of the crime risked life imprisonment.

He said, “The issue of defilement is not an issue of the Constitution. It is an issue of criminal jurisprudence.”