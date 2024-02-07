62-year-old man defiles 6-year-old girl in Niger cemetery

Danga was said to have lured the victim sent on an errand by her mother to the cemetery area where he allegedly defiled her.

It was gathered that the suspect was caught in the act by a passer-by who raised an alarm and attracted a mob.

The mob then nabbed the suspect as he wanted to escape, and took him to the Bosso Police Division.

ADVERTISEMENT

Confessing to the crime, Adamu said that he defiled the girl due to intoxication, saying that he drank some quantity of palm wine that he bought on his way home from the farm.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Niger State, DSP Wasiu Abiodun confirmed the incident, saying that the suspect was caught without trousers on top of a minor.

Abiodun added that the victim was taken to the Police clinic for medical examination, adding the suspect will be arraigned after conclusion of investigation processes.

Meanwhile, one Akpan, was arrested by officers of Bariga Divisional Police headquarters following a report made to them on Wednesday, January 24, 2024, for defilement.

Akpan was reported to have defiled his three-year-old daughter with his finger before engaging in unlawful sexual intercourse with the child.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following his arrest, the suspect was arraigned on two counts charge, defilement and unlawful indecent act towards a minor, which the Lagos State Government charged against him.