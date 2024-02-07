ADVERTISEMENT
62-year-old man defiles 6-year-old girl in Niger cemetery

Damilare Famuyiwa

A passer-by caught the man in the act, and attracted a mob by raising an alarm.

The suspect lured the girl while she was on an errand [The Nation]
Danga was said to have lured the victim sent on an errand by her mother to the cemetery area where he allegedly defiled her.

It was gathered that the suspect was caught in the act by a passer-by who raised an alarm and attracted a mob.

The mob then nabbed the suspect as he wanted to escape, and took him to the Bosso Police Division.

Confessing to the crime, Adamu said that he defiled the girl due to intoxication, saying that he drank some quantity of palm wine that he bought on his way home from the farm.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Niger State, DSP Wasiu Abiodun confirmed the incident, saying that the suspect was caught without trousers on top of a minor.

Abiodun added that the victim was taken to the Police clinic for medical examination, adding the suspect will be arraigned after conclusion of investigation processes.

Meanwhile, one Akpan, was arrested by officers of Bariga Divisional Police headquarters following a report made to them on Wednesday, January 24, 2024, for defilement.

Akpan was reported to have defiled his three-year-old daughter with his finger before engaging in unlawful sexual intercourse with the child.

Following his arrest, the suspect was arraigned on two counts charge, defilement and unlawful indecent act towards a minor, which the Lagos State Government charged against him.

The prosecution counsel, Thomas Nurudeen argued that the offence committed violated Sections 261 and 137 of the Lagos State Criminal Laws of 2015.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

