Police arrest 4 armed robbery suspects in Edo

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Police Command in Edo says it has arrested four suspected armed robbers disguised in military uniform.

Briefing newsmen on Tuesday in Benin, the Command Public Relations Officer, SP Chidi Nwabuzor, said the suspects attacked and robbed a woman of her money and other valuables in Benin.

Nwabuzor said the were arrested by the command Intelligence officers following a report by the victim, Grace Ainabe, who was attacked in her residence.

The spokesman said those arrested were Iyabo Victor 35, Osas Aganmwonyi 28, Nosa Owie 24, and Idi Etukudo.

He said that the suspects led by Victor, while adorned in military uniform and armed with guns, broke into the victims house in Teboga community and carted away money, phones and jewelries.

“The suspect entered her house through the POP ceiling and robbed the entire family of their belongings and forcefully transferred N447, 000 from the victim’s account.

“They collected her phone and forcefully obtained her secret code number for them to have access to her bank detail,” he said.

After the transfer, Nwabuzor said the suspects changed the money to foreign currency and shared it among themselves before they were arrested.

According to him, the items recovered from them include Iphone13 worth N500,000.00, IPhone 6 worth N48,000.00 and jewelry worth N850,000.

Others include table fan valued N140,000, a standing fan worth N95, 000, an LG split Air-condition worth N360,000, washing machine, Inverter battery and accessories and gas cylinders, among others.

