Police arrest 3 suspected gunrunners over attack on Plateau communities

The Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, announced this at a media briefing in Abuja. He said the arrest of the suspects followed an order by the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, to emplace tactical strategies to bring to book, the perpetrators of the attack.

Adejobi said one ash-coloured Golf car, one AK-47 rifle, one AK-49 rifle, 1,000 rounds of live ammunition and five magazines were recovered from the suspects. The police spokesman said efforts were being made by the police to apprehend others involved in the attacks, adding that the public would be updated as events unfold in the attack.

Adejobi said that nine suspects were on December 13, 2023, arrested by police operatives over attack and murder of three people in Gaube area of Kuje Area Council of the FCT. He said the suspects were arrested following a report that three persons, who were on transit from Keffi, Nasarawa State, to Niger/Kwara states were attacked and killed by unknown persons.

According to him, following the report, operatives of the Special Tactical Squad (STS) swiftly swung into action and arrested nine suspects. The police spokesman said six of the suspects were identified as members of the hunters and forest guard in Kuje.

Adejobi said the suspects, who had confessed to the commission of the crime, had abandoned their bodies at Kabi forest and made away with their Bajaj motorcycle to an unknown location at Takuba village in Kuje.

According to him, the corpses were photographed, recovered, examined and confirmed dead by a medical practitioner before they were identified and released to their families for burial. He said the deceased Bajaj motorcycle was also recovered, adding that investigation was still ongoing in the matter.

Adejobi said police operatives had also, arrested a suspected armed robbery and kidnap kingpin, terrorising Nasarawa State and its environs for being in possession of one AK 49 rifle and ammunition. He said the suspect, who uses the riffle and ammunition for robbery and kidnapping activities, was arrested following credible intelligence.

The police spokesman said the suspect had confessed to the police, during investigation, that another suspect, currently at large was in possession of one AK 47 rifle, used by the gang to terrorise Nasarawa State. According to him, efforts are in place through technical intelligence to arrest the fleeing suspect and recover the firearm.

Adejobi said a total of 67 suspects were arrested by operatives of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) and the Special Tactical Squad (STS) of the Nigeria Police over various criminal offences.