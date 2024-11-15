ADVERTISEMENT
Police arrest 3 for stealing iPhones from accident victims

Damilare Famuyiwa

The suspects were caught ransacking a vehicle that just crashed, and robbing the victims instead of helping them.

In a statement issued on Thursday via X.com, the RRS confirmed that the suspects were apprehended just meters away from the scene while attempting to flee with the stolen phones.

The suspects were identified as Isaiah Adegbenro (38), Edet Johnson (30), and Efe Sowemimo (28).

The incident took place when the victims, traveling in a red 2010 Toyota Camry, lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a road divider along Governor’s Road, Alausa, Ikeja.

Instead of assisting the injured, the three suspects were reportedly seen ransacking the car and stealing from the victims.

Among the stolen items were two iPhones: a 15 model, valued at N1,300,000, and a 12 model, worth N620,000.

The RRS operatives, who were patrolling the area at the time, were alerted to the theft by a tip-off and quickly responded to the scene. Upon arresting the suspects, the stolen phones were recovered from their possession.

In addition to apprehending the thieves, the RRS officers also assisted the victims by taking them to the hospital and removing the damaged vehicle from the road to clear traffic.

The suspects have reportedly made full confessions about their involvement in the crime. They are scheduled to be charged in court as per the instructions of the Commander of the RRS, CSP Shola Jejeloye.

The quick response from the RRS has, however, been praised for preventing further harm and swiftly addressing the crime.

