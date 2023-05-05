Police arrest 22-year-old who allegedly stabbed mother to death in Kano

The suspect, who lives at Rimin Kebe Quarters, Kano, was alleged to have stabbed his 50-year-old mother with a sharp knife on different parts of her body.

He allegedly fled the scene after the alleged murder on Wednesday evening.

The Public Relations Officer of the command, SP Abdullahi Haruna-Kiyawa, confirmed the arrest in a statement issued to newsmen on Friday in Kano.

ADVERTISEMENT

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Mohammed Usaini, had on Thursday, ordered a manhunt for the suspect.

“On May 4, at about 10.00 p.m., the suspect was arrested at a criminal hideout in Dawakin Tofa Local Government Area of Kano,” Haruna-Kiyawa said.

He said that the suspect confessed to committing the crime and dealing on illicit drug.

“Once investigation is completed, the suspect will be charged to court,” he said.