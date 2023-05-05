The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police arrest 22-year-old who allegedly stabbed mother to death in Kano

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Public Relations Officer of the command, SP Abdullahi Haruna-Kiyawa, confirmed the arrest in a statement issued to newsmen on Friday in Kano.

Police arrest 22-year-old who allegedly stabbed mother to death in Kano [Linda Ikeji]
Police arrest 22-year-old who allegedly stabbed mother to death in Kano [Linda Ikeji]

Recommended articles

The suspect, who lives at Rimin Kebe Quarters, Kano, was alleged to have stabbed his 50-year-old mother with a sharp knife on different parts of her body.

He allegedly fled the scene after the alleged murder on Wednesday evening.

The Public Relations Officer of the command, SP Abdullahi Haruna-Kiyawa, confirmed the arrest in a statement issued to newsmen on Friday in Kano.

ADVERTISEMENT

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Mohammed Usaini, had on Thursday, ordered a manhunt for the suspect.

“On May 4, at about 10.00 p.m., the suspect was arrested at a criminal hideout in Dawakin Tofa Local Government Area of Kano,” Haruna-Kiyawa said.

He said that the suspect confessed to committing the crime and dealing on illicit drug.

“Once investigation is completed, the suspect will be charged to court,” he said.

He said that Usaini thanked those who volunteered information that led to the arrest, and praised the police tactical teams that effected the arrest.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Abia Governor-elect, Alex Otti mourns veteran musician Mba

Abia Governor-elect, Alex Otti mourns veteran musician Mba

Former president Goodluck Jonathan honors late Umaru Musa Yar'Adua

Former president Goodluck Jonathan honors late Umaru Musa Yar'Adua

Kebbi Govt. release money to families of policemen killed by bandits

Kebbi Govt. release money to families of policemen killed by bandits

Tinubu-Shettima groups form alliance to defend election victory

Tinubu-Shettima groups form alliance to defend election victory

BREAKING: Senator Ekweremadu bags 9 years in UK prison, makes history

BREAKING: Senator Ekweremadu bags 9 years in UK prison, makes history

Betara tells colleagues to keep faith with Nigerians as Tinubu takes over

Betara tells colleagues to keep faith with Nigerians as Tinubu takes over

Yoruba group endorses Kalu for House of Reps Speakership

Yoruba group endorses Kalu for House of Reps Speakership

3 Nigerians arrested for sexual exploitation, causing death of American teen

3 Nigerians arrested for sexual exploitation, causing death of American teen

Anambra community begs Soludo to construct abandoned 2.6km Umudike Ukpor-Ozubulu road

Anambra community begs Soludo to construct abandoned 2.6km Umudike Ukpor-Ozubulu road

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen ascends to footballing royalty with Napoli Serie A triumph

Victor Osimhen ascends to footballing royalty with Napoli Serie A triumph

Newcastle set to flex oil-money with blockbuster move for PSG star

Newcastle set to flex oil-money with blockbuster move for PSG star

2023 Diamond League: 5 events to watch out for in Doha

2023 Diamond League: 5 events to watch out for in Doha

Celebration in Naples as Osimhen leads Napoli to Serie A glory

Celebration in Naples as Osimhen leads Napoli to Serie A glory

Ex-Chelsea star Matic reveals the secret behind Osimhen's form

Ex-Chelsea star Matic reveals the secret behind Osimhen's form

Revealed: Lionel Messi's Top 10 Most Expensive Cars in his $598 million garage

Revealed: Lionel Messi's Top 10 Most Expensive Cars in his $598 million garage

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Master Lotanna Azuokeke, 15, scored a total of 337 marks in the examination.

UTME candidate scores 99 marks in mathematics

I killed 2 Ghanaian virgins, ate hearts for money ritual – Nigerian man confesses in church

I killed 2 Ghanaian virgins, ate hearts for money ritual – Nigerian man confesses (video)

7-year-old Sunday school boy prays, brings dead father back to life – Pentecost chairman

7-year-old Sunday school boy prays, brings dead father back to life – Pentecost chairman

Mina the Queen Introduced her lover Ismael Nyanzi to her family last weekend

‘We met through a funny trend’ - the story of famed TikTok couple Aviator and Mina