Police arrest 2 men for slitting their neighbour’s throat in Kwara

Operatives of Kwara Police Command arrested the suspects for allegedly slitting the throat of their neighbour over a disagreement they had.

The incident reportedly happened around past 12:00 am on Monday, January 1, 2024, at Shao Garage area, Ilorin, in Ilorin East Local Government Area of Kwara State.

According to a source familiar with the matter, a brother of the victim, AbdulRazaq Babatunde, who was attracted by the shout of a resident, came out during the hour only to find his younger brother, Abubakar Babatunde, in the pool of his blood bleeding from his slit throat.

“He was subsequently rushed to the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital for medical attention”, the source added.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Kwara State, Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, who confirmed the incident, said the arrested suspects are presently cooling off in custody.

“The needful will be done as soon as we have concluded our findings”, she said.

This incident was recorded a few months after a serving Inspector resident in the barracks stabbed a fellow resident to death following a misunderstanding.

The Inspector’s son, Destiny Ogbantu, who’s a student of Madonna University, was said to have lost his temper amidst the skirmishes and stabbed their neighbour identified as one Onyebuchi Emeka, to death within the vicinity of their Block D, Warri Barracks apartments.

