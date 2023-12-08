Police arrest 15 suspected members of ESN, IPOB in Imo State

The Spokesman of the Police Command, ASP Henry Okoye, said in a statement issued in Owerri on Friday that the arrest was sequel to confessions by some members of the group earlier arrested by the the command’s Anti-Kidnapping Squad.

He said that in the follow-up operation, the squad led by CSP Oladimeji Odeyeyiwa, arrested the 15 suspects at their hideouts in Obiangwu and Logara Forests in Ngor-Okpala Local Government Area of the state.

According to him, an AK47 riffle loaded with 21 rounds of live ammunition, charms, one cut-to-size double barrel short gun, four locally made short guns, three rounds of live ammunition and illicit drugs and substances were recovered from the suspects.

“One militia camouflage T-Shirt, one Improvised Explosive Device, one guinea fowl with fetish items on it, one POS machine used in extorting money from their victims and various denominations of Biafra currency were equally recovered.

“The suspects will be arraigned in court upon completion of a comprehensive investigation,” the command spokesman added.

Okoye reiterated the pledge of the Commissioner of Police, Mr Aboki Danjuma, to ensure adequate security during the yuletide, as well as intensify the clamp down on subversive and unrepentant criminals across the state.