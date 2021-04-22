Play your part alongside Bolt in enhancing a sustainable environment

In 2017, the National Bureau of Statistics estimated the vehicle population was 11,458,370 during the first quarter of the year in Nigeria. 58.8% of these were commercial vehicles. Privately owned vehicles made up 44.5%, with government and diplomatic vehicles at 1.65 and 0.1%, respectively.

In a country where most cars have fuel combustion pipes, people need to be proactive to reduce the number of vehicles on the roads to have an eco-friendly environment. 22nd of April is set aside to commemorate the evolution of planet earth and continue to conscientise people to preserve it.

Since the first World Earth Day in 1970, the earth has been plagued by challenges of global warming driven by greenhouse gas emissions from human activities and other pollutions.

The little decisions and actions each person makes contribute to how healthily and sustainably everyone in their respective communities. As World Earth Day is observed, these are but a few things that can make the earth a better place to live, such as:

Eat organic food and plant your own fruit and vegetables in the garden

Make use of biodegradable and reusable materials

Switch off the lights when you leave home

