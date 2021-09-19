RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

PHOTOS: #Emptythebarrel! Neft, Russian Vodka brand expands business operations in Africa, launches its 'Neft Beyond Vodka' in Nigeria, Africa

One of the highlights of the evening was the unveiling of the premium beverage, which left eager guests and organisers raving all night.

It was all glitz and glam as Russian vodka brand, NEFT, a premium vodka, officially introduced its award-winning NEFT Beyond Vodka in Africa with Nigeria being the flagship country at Shiro Restaurant, Lagos on Friday, 17th September 2021.

Guests arrived at the occasion dressed to the nines in the all-black or all-white themed event.

Deyemi Okanlawan, Big Brother Naija’s Michael Ngene and Yerin Abraham, Sam Onyemelukwe, Tijesunimi Olapekan, Ozee Mbadiwe, Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi, were amongst the exquisitely dressed guests spotted in attendance.

Hosted by Dadaboy Ehiz alongside Big Brother Naija Season 3’s Alex Unusual, the star-studded event was captured by Kola Oshalusi Photography.

The first of its kind beverage with a unique taste crafted in the Austrian Alps stole the show in all its exuberance as the packed exteriors of Shiro witnessed its smoothness with shots of the vodka taken in honour of the unveiling.

Ekaterina Kuzmina, the Chief Executive Officer of Neft Vodka, who couldn’t hide her excitement at the launch, said, “Thank you to Nigeria, thank you to Lagos. This is my first time in Africa. The hospitality I have received here I haven’t received anywhere in the world. The people are so warm. So many beautiful ladies I have met. The ladies are amazing and this is the Vodka from the lady to the ladies.

NEFT delivers to you the ultimate experience- smooth, no headache and clean. This is my first event I’ve enjoyed in my 10 years of tours. I am beyond excited and NEFT is beyond Vodka.”

Adding to the excitement, Emmanuel Ogu, Managing Director of Enstore- the company representing NEFT global brand in Nigeria, said, “Some who know me know that I am very particular about quality, aesthetics. I believe beauty has to be internalised. I fell in love with the product at first sight, and not just the container but the content as well.

We are proud to be the first country in Africa to welcome this brand. It is time for Nigeria and Africa.”

