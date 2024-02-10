ADVERTISEMENT
Popular petrol station owner machetes wife to death, commits suicide in Ondo

News Agency Of Nigeria

Investigation has commenced to unravel the circumstances leading to the unfortunate incident.

Nigerian Police officers on the run (Illustraton - NewDawnNigeria)
It was gathered that the incident happened on Friday in the Alagbaka area of Akure, Ondo State capital.

His body and that of his wife were deposited in the morgue.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Adelabu was the owner of the Emirate filling stations in Akure.

Confirming the incident, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, said the command had commenced an investigation into the matter.

She said that the Commissioner of Police, Abayomi Oladapo, had ordered the homicide section to take over the case.

According to the PPRO, on Feb. 9, a distress call was received by the police of ‘A’ Division Akure, by men of the Special Protection Unit over the alleged murder and suicide of a socialite and petrol station owner Sesan Adelabu, and his wife Bolu Adelabu.

“The officer attached to the deceased in his house in the Alagbaka area in Akure, received a call from the deceased child around 6:00 p.m. asking after his father, because he was not picking up his calls.

“The policeman, while trying to inform his principal, discovered him faced down and lifeless in the toilet while his wife’s body was found on the bed with multiple cuts, suspected to be machete cuts on her head and face.

” Meanwhile, an empty container of sniper was also found at the scene.

