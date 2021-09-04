RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Pepsi unveils new ambassadors Ayra Starr & Rema #ForTheLoveOfMusic

Authors:

Pulse Mix

By signing Ayra and Rema, the brand has proven once again that they have Naija on lock not just in refreshment but in music too.

Pepsi Unveils New Ambassadors Ayra Starr & Rema #ForTheLoveOfMusic.
Pepsi Unveils New Ambassadors Ayra Starr & Rema #ForTheLoveOfMusic.

Mavin Records stars Ayra Starr and Rema, entered the history books today as they were officially unveiled as Pepsi Ambassadors on the Big Brother Naija show.

Recommended articles
Ayra Starr
Ayra Starr Pulse Nigeria

In what appears to be a climax of a week long series of Pepsi excitement, with the thrilling #ForTheLoveOfIt campaign, the two talents were unveiled to the Big Brother housemates, following the successful completion of the Pepsi task, where the top 3 winners would receive N2.5m (+ one year supply of Pepsi), N1.5m and N1m respectively, plus an all expense paid trip to the One Africa Music Fest in Dubai. Each member of the best group will also get N500k + a VVIP experience at the One Africa Music Fest in Dubai.

Rema
Rema Pulse Nigeria

By signing Ayra and Rema, the brand has proven once again that they have Naija on lock not just in refreshment but in music too.

Rema and Ayra Starr will be performing LIVE, tomorrow night on the Big Brother Naija stage. You can’t afford to miss it.

This is a featured post.

Authors:

Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Gov Okowa mourns Ikechukwu Akozor

President Buhari to visit Imo on Thursday

Kaduna LG Poll: El-Rufai expresses concern over low turnout of voters

Gov Obaseki vows to bring killers of Sowore’s brother to justice

Ngige says Nigeria cannot afford 1 doctor to 600 patients ratio

Police confirm killing of Sowore's brother by gunmen in Edo

Secondus denies working against Southern interest

Banditry: Gov Matawalle cautions journalists on crisis reporting

6 months after ‘no fly order’, FG shuts down all telecom sites in Zamfara