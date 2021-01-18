Nigeria's biggest opposition political party, the Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP), has described as horrendous and irresponsible, the circumstances that led to the death of 22-year-old David Ntekim-Rex on Friday, January 15, 2021.

David was robbed at gunpoint in Jibowu, Yaba, reports say.

Taken to a couple of hospitals afterwards, drunken police officers were more interested in why he had a laptop on him and medical personnel who could have saved his life waited for a police clearance that never arrived, until the young computer engineer bled to death, eyewitnesses have recounted.

David Ntekim-Rex (Muhammad Kamala)

"The reported refusal by police operatives to offer any help to save the life of the award winning 22-year-old computer system engineer, but rather engaged in photo ops, as the promising young Nigerian continued to bleed, is irresponsible," the PDP said in a statement.

"It is horrendous that while the victim gasped for breath, the police, who ought to have provided help and taken action to track down the assailants, reportedly took pictures of the dying youth and showed more interest in his laptop.

"Our party holds that this action of the said operative makes them culpable for failing in their statutory duties of saving lives, which also amounts to a very grievous offence under our laws and before humanity."

Lagos University Teaching Hospital, LUTH

The PDP also expressed worry over the "alleged refusal by the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) and the Military Hospital to attend to the victim, leading to his eventual death."

The party has called on "Inspector General of Police Mohammed Adamu, to immediately commence a full inquest into the roles played by his men and the hospitals in the unfortunate death of citizen David Ntekim-Rex."

Ex-Senate President Bukola Saraki has also condemned the manner in which David died, while calling for everyone found culpable to be tried in line with the nation's laws.