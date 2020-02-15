After flogging his son, Faithful to death over alleged witchcraft, Pastor Amos Kosini and his wife are now on the run.

According to Punch, two other children of Pastor Amos church member, Paradise, and Godspower also sustained severe injuries in the hands of the cleric.

The pastor was said to have used a wire to flog the children, who according to reports are now in a critical condition at a hospital.

The incident occurred at Ogirisen community of Elume, Sapele Local Government Area of Delta State, when the cleric was conducting deliverance session in his church for children who allegedly possessed evil spirits.

Before the news of the incident filtered through the community, Amos alongside his wife, had absconded from the area in the dead of night.

Faithful, the five-year old son of the cleric reportedly died of the injuries inflicted on him on Thursday, February 7, 2020.

Four other children tortured by the cleric during the deliverance service were females whose names were given as Paradise, Wonderful, Winner and Goodness.

Explaining how the incident happened, a member of the community who spoke to Punch said, “The incident happened last week Thursday. He (Kosini) tortured his son to death for being a wizard and possessing evil spirits. People are sad since the incident happened because we trusted him. He killed his own son in the name of deliverance.”