Pastor dragged to court as man accused him of using voodoo to attack him

Damilare Famuyiwa

The Lagos-based pastor, according to the defendant, has since been refusing to pay him the N4 million he’s owing him from a property acquisition deal between them.

A pastor identified as Joel Oladipupo, has been arraigned before a Samuel Ilori Magistrate’s Court, Ogbà, Lagos, for refusing to pay his friend the N9 million debt he owed him.

Oladipupo’s friend, Kunle Akinbo, who’s a businessman, stated that the former had an agreement with him over the purchase of a property.

According to Akinbo, the property was worth N40 million, but Oladipupo promised to pay 10% of the money to him as commission, conditioning it on the success of the acquisition.

Oladipupo said I should do everything in my power to get the property. I called the younger brother of the owner of the property, Tony Akoko, to meet me at Oladipupo’s office. The property was worth 40m. He said if we got the property for him, he would give us 10% of the 40 million,” he said.

Akinbo told the court that they got the property for Oladipupo, but he had since refused to pay the N4 million commission.

“Some weeks later, he gave the agent I brought, Adesina Joseph, N300,000. Anytime I requested our N4 million, he would threaten to kill me and make me disappear,” the complainant added.

Alleging that the defendant is a ritualist-pastor, Akinbo recalled that “in February 2017, he invited me and my wife to a programme called Bojuwomi in Ibadan. We finished the programme around 8pm and he said I shouldn’t go to Lagos that night again. He took me and my wife to his house. That night, I caught him with a cow horn, àse, with a bottle of Schnapps. Around 1am, he said I should go and sleep in the visitors’ room because he wanted to discuss with my wife.”

The businessman also alleged that Oladipupo had collected over N6 million from him.

Magistrate S.O. Obasa, who was presiding over the matter, therefore, adjourned the case to Tuesday, November 29, 2022.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

