Panic in Ogun private university as labourer dies of electrocution

Koja, a native of Otukpo, Benue State, was working with a group of bricklayers when the accident occurred. According to police sources, the laborer, who was not a qualified electrician, tried to connect electricity for the workers as darkness fell.

During the process, he mistakenly connected the positive and negative wires, which resulted in a fatal electric shock. The incident, which took place around 4:20 PM, led to Koja’s immediate transport to the university clinic, where he was later confirmed dead.

“On October 16, 2024, at approximately 6:05 PM, the duty officer at the Ajebo Out Post reported that the Chief Security Officer of Macpherson University in Seriki Sotayo, Ogun State, informed the Ajebo Police Post about an incident that occurred around 4:20 PM.

“Monday Koja, a 25-year-old native of Oturkpo, Benue State, who resided in Ijana Alapako, was working as a laborer with bricklayers at the new site of Macpherson University,” one of the sources was quoted as saying.

The news of his death has spread quickly, causing significant concern among both students and staff, many of whom have expressed fear over safety conditions on campus.

Police spokesperson Omolola Odutola confirmed the details of the incident and stated that an investigation is ongoing.

"There is no indication of foul play, and the body has been sent to the Ipara morgue for burial arrangements," she said.