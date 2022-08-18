Pandemonium as woman slumps and d*es while climbing pedestrian bridge

It was gathered that the woman whose identity was yet-to-be disclosed collapsed on the bridge as she wanted to connect to the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway in company of her daughter.

While her daughter was seen struggling to revive her, the septuagenarian believed to be in her late 70s was seen motionless with her tongue sticking out.

A medical expert, who was said to have rushed to the scene, performed a cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on her, but she did not respond.

“The moment she fell on the ground, some people became scared, even as her daughter kept shouting for help. It was when I moved close to her that others joined and poured water on her. By the time they gave her water to drink, her tongue had stuck out,” a pedestrian who spoke on a condition of anonymity was quoted as saying.

After the medical expert’s failure to revive her with the CPR, the woman believed to be in her late 70s was rushed to a hospital with the help of three female Samaritans.

Feyisara Oriola, who was one of those that rushed the deceased to a hospital for treatment, stated that she, however, passed away a day after the incident, which was on Tuesday, August 16, 2022.

She said, “Her grandchild just gave birth and the baby’s christening is being held today (Tuesday). So, she decided to follow her daughter. Though her daughter refused to bring her along, she insisted on following her.”