Pandemonium as armed robbers invade Ibadan community with PoS machine

It was gathered that the assailants stormed the community around 1:00 am with the PoS machine, which they reportedly used to rob their victims.

“The armed robbers got to the area at the midnight around 1am. They operated freely. They came with a POS machine and transferred some amount of money, which cannot be specified at the moment, from one of their victim’s accounts. They also transferred an undisclosed amount of money from his wife’s account and left.

“They also went away with two phones, iPhone 11 Pro Max and XS Max,” a resident of the community, who doesn’t want his name mentioned in this report, was quoted as saying.

This development, however, came weeks after the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) arrested Famous Ogooluwa, 23, Taofeek Soliu, 27, and Ibrahim Omoniyi, 27, for robbery in Lagos.

The suspects, whom the police identified as notorious armed robbers in the Abijo area of Lagos, were escaping with their loot after dispossessing their victim when they were nabbed.

Some of the items recovered from the suspects include - two locally made pistols, one live cartridge, one Tecno Android phone, and one ZAT Android phone.

