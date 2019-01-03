You can now walk into any MTN store and become the owner of a smartphone without having to pay for the device immediately.

Foremost telecommunications company MTN Nigeria has partnered with PayJoy, a Silicon Valley-based technology company, Sub-Saharan Africa’s biggest mobile devices distributor, TD Mobile and Sterling Bank to unveil a revolutionary, technology-driven device financing scheme through which Nigerians from all walks of life can own high-end smartphones by paying in flexible instalments.

This offer is available in 14 MTN Service Centres nationwide, except for MTN MMA 2 Centre and MTN Abuja Transcorp Hilton Service Centre.

Interested subscribers do not necessarily have to be working-class Nigerians or salary earners to subscribe or own that desired device. The scheme is open to all classes of Nigerians including artisans/private business owners and is one of the surest and most convenient ways to own a high-end smartphone without burning a hole in one’s pocket. All that is required is to walk into the nearest MTN store.

Customers should have an active bank account that has consistent inflows and outflows and ensure that their bank detail corresponds with their BVN. The devices will be made available to eligible customers with an MTN SIM card for the six-month duration of the loan.

Furthermore, this offer stands out from other device financing schemes due to the convenient, flexible and value-adding benefits it provides, freebies and other incentives to help interested customers derive more value. These include free 2GB data every month and access to a suite of MTN offerings such as MTN Pulse, MTN Music Plus and many others.

Devices being offered now are Samsung smartphone devices ranging from N55,000 to 245,000 while other smartphone brands will be included this year.

For more information, please call the Customer Service Number – 070078375464 or visit:

https://www.mtnonline.com/sterling-faq

https://sterlingbankng.com/specta/specta365/category/td-faq/

