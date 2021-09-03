Over 3 million naira worth of prizes for Nigerian writers in the Green Diamond Essay Competition

The Green Diamond Essay Competition introduces a new discussion to the narrative rewarding over 1 million Naira worth of prizes to writers of Nigerian descent who have a compelling story about the ideal Nigeria. The competition requires interested writers to write a 1200-word essay on the topic, “Celebrating 60 years of our togetherness”.

To enter into the essay competition, writers are advised to visit www.greendiamond.ng, complete the registration, submit an essay that meets the guidelines stipulated on the website, and publicize the competition on social media.

The first prize of the competition includes 1 million Naira, a MacBook, 3-month internet subscription, branded laptop bag, journal and stationery.

The second prize includes 750 thousand Naira, HP Laptop, branded backpack, 3-month internet subscription, journal and stationery while the third prize includes 500 thousand Naira, a Zinox laptop, 3-month internet subscription, journal and stationery.

The following best 7 entries will each receive 100,000 Naira and a raft of other benefits.

This year's program will also include the public recognition and honouring of 60 outstanding Nigerians. This makes it the perfect opportunities for writers of Nigerian descent to share their story on a large scale.

The deadline for registration and submission is 10 September 2021, so if you are Nigerian writer, don’t miss this opportunity.