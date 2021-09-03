RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Over 3 million naira worth of prizes for Nigerian writers in the Green Diamond Essay Competition

Authors:

Pulse Mix

Most Nigerian writers are in a constant search for opportunities to showcase their writing prowess and make money while doing so.

Over 3 million naira worth of prizes for Nigerian writers in the Green Diamond Essay Competition
Over 3 million naira worth of prizes for Nigerian writers in the Green Diamond Essay Competition

While there are many opportunities available to writers, they are almost not sufficient or well rewarding for the effort and talent put into the creative process of writing.

Recommended articles

The Green Diamond Essay Competition introduces a new discussion to the narrative rewarding over 1 million Naira worth of prizes to writers of Nigerian descent who have a compelling story about the ideal Nigeria. The competition requires interested writers to write a 1200-word essay on the topic, “Celebrating 60 years of our togetherness”.

To enter into the essay competition, writers are advised to visit www.greendiamond.ng, complete the registration, submit an essay that meets the guidelines stipulated on the website, and publicize the competition on social media.

Over 3 million naira worth of prizes for Nigerian writers in the Green Diamond Essay Competition
Over 3 million naira worth of prizes for Nigerian writers in the Green Diamond Essay Competition Pulse Nigeria

The first prize of the competition includes 1 million Naira, a MacBook, 3-month internet subscription, branded laptop bag, journal and stationery.

The second prize includes 750 thousand Naira, HP Laptop, branded backpack, 3-month internet subscription, journal and stationery while the third prize includes 500 thousand Naira, a Zinox laptop, 3-month internet subscription, journal and stationery.

The following best 7 entries will each receive 100,000 Naira and a raft of other benefits.

Over 3 million naira worth of prizes for Nigerian writers in the Green Diamond Essay Competition
Over 3 million naira worth of prizes for Nigerian writers in the Green Diamond Essay Competition Pulse Nigeria

This year's program will also include the public recognition and honouring of 60 outstanding Nigerians. This makes it the perfect opportunities for writers of Nigerian descent to share their story on a large scale.

The deadline for registration and submission is 10 September 2021, so if you are Nigerian writer, don’t miss this opportunity.

#FeaturebyGreenDiamond

Authors:

Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ondo senator denies administering oath to youths to prove loyalty

Lagos state PDP Chairman shuns second term of office

Lagos COVID-19 cases surpass 73, 000

Flood destroys 4 houses, church in Akwa Ibom

Buhari to go after officials involved in theft, mismanagement of NDDC funds

APC threatens severe sanction on members who take the party to court

Appeal Court declares Valentine Ozigbo valid PDP candidate for Anambra election

OctaFX at 10: Recalling the most crucial forex events of the decade

FCTA arrests 49 suspects during raid on criminal hideout