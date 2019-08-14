The gunmen that kidnapped the pastor in charge of Nagarta Baptist Church Ungwan Makiri, close to Udawa in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State, have reportedly demanded N20m ransom.

The pastor, who was kidnapped on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 around 2.am was said to have been abducted by over 20 gunmen who forced their way into his house, wearing military camouflage.

Punch reports that the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Kaduna State has confirmed the abduction of the pastor whose name was given as Elisha Numan.

CAN’s Chairman in Kaduna, Rev. Joseph Hayab, announced this on Wednesday.

According to Punch, the Pastor’s son, Emmanuel Elisha, who was taken away along with his father (pastor), was later released by the abductors to be used as negotiating contact.

It was also gathered that the kidnappers threatened Emmanuel to go and raise the N20m ransom within five days , or lose his father.

Hayab said CAN has not heard anything form the pastor himself.

He said: “One of our pastors has been kidnapped early this morning. Pastor Elisha S. Numan of Nagarta Baptist Church Ungwan Makere near Udawa. Udawa is in Chikun Local Government of Kaduna State. We are yet to hear from him.

“They took him and his son at 2:00 a.m. this Wednesday morning from their home but later released the son.”

While narrating his ordeal in the hands of the kidnappers, Emmanuel said: “About 20 armed men came to the village and started hitting and banging at doors but nobody opened.

“They forced their way into houses and vandalised properties and carted away some valuables, including mobile phones and clothing in my mother’s box(luggage).

“They (kidnappers) later picked me together with my father. But after we have moved a while in the bush, I was released and they went away with my father.

“One of them was dressed in military camouflage. As they released me, they threatened that if we didn’t bring money(ransom) in five days even though they didn’t mention the specific ransom, they will kill him (pastor).

“They later called us and asked us to raise N20m ransom so they could release him. We don’t have that kind of money but we are still negotiating with them.

“We are yet to report to the police because even when we had similar experience in the past and contacted them, they did not do anything about it.”

Pastor Elisha’s abduction came less than two weeks after the abduction of Pastor Jeremiah Omolewa of the Living Faith Church Punch reports.

Barely two weeks ago, five Pastors of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) were kidnapped along Ijebu-Ode axis, when they were going to the Redemption Camp for a Convention.