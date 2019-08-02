The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Enoch Adeboye, has called for prayers for five pastors of the church who were abducted.

While speaking during RCCG's ministers' conference on Friday, August 2, 2019, Adeboye said the ministers were kidnapped along Ijebu-Ode axis.

They were on their way to the conference when they were abducted on Thursday, August 1.

Adeboye said, "As a father, how do you think I should feel to hear that five of my children have been kidnapped while on their way to attend the Ministers Conference?"

Nigeria has witnessed a rise in the spate of insecurity in the past few months with kidnappings and killings rampant.

Reverend Father Paul Offu, a Catholic priest, was killed by gunmen in Enugu on Thursday, leading priests to stage a protest against insecurity in the state on Friday.