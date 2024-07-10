VIDEO: Man arrested with over 100 live snakes hidden in his trousers

Customs officers intercepted the unnamed individual as he tried to cross from semi-autonomous Hong Kong into Shenzhen, as stated in a Tuesday announcement by China Customs.

"Upon inspection, customs officers discovered that the pockets of the trousers the passenger was wearing were packed with six canvas drawstring bags and sealed with tape," the statement said.

"Once opened, each bag was found to contain living snakes in all kinds of shapes, sizes and colours," it added.

China prohibits importation of non-native snake species

The report mentioned that officers confiscated 104 reptiles, including milk snakes and corn snakes, many of which were not native to the area.

A video showed two border agents inspecting clear plastic bags containing wriggling red, pink, and white snakes.

China, a major hub for animal trafficking, has intensified efforts to combat the illegal trade in recent years.

According to the nation's biosecurity and disease control laws, importing non-native species without authorisation is prohibited.