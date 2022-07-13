Ondo bricklayer dragged to court for filming a lady’s n*de

The lady was identified as Faith Ogunyemi.

As stated in his charge sheet, Mohammed committed the offence at Ore-Ofe Street, Ile-Oluji, the headquarters of the Ile-Oluji/Oke Igbo Local Government Area of Ondo State, in May 2022.

Mohammed, according to the complainant, requested for the sum of N20,000 from her so that he would not release her recorded nude.

The charge sheet read: “That you, Mohammed Ifedayo, and three others at large, on May 23, 2022, around 10am on Ore-Ofe Street, Ile-Oluji, in the Ile-Oluji Magisterial District, did conduct yourself in a manner likely to cause the breach of peace by taking nude video of one Faith Ogunyemi without her consent, thereby committing an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 249(d) of the Criminal Code Cap. 37 Vol. 1, Laws of Ondo State of Nigeria, 2006.

“That you, Mohammed Ifedayo, on June 9, 2022, between 6am and 6pm, on Ore-Ofe Street, Ile-Oluji, in the Ile-Oluji Magisterial District, did unlawfully have in your possession the nude video of one Faith Ogunyemi, thereby committing an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 430(1) of the Criminal Code Cap. 37, Vol. 1 Laws of Nigeria, 2006.

“That you, Mohammed Ifedayo, on June 11, 2022, around 8pm on Oke-Alafia Street, Ile-Oluji, in the Ile-Oluji Magisterial District, did fraudulently request the sum of N20,000 from one Faith Ogunyemi under the pretext of deleting a nude video on your iPhone, thereby committing an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 433 of the Criminal Code Cap. 37, Vol. 1 Laws of Ondo State.”

Although, the defendant pleaded not guilty to the three count charges on him, the magistrate Mosunmola Ikujuni, granted him bail in the sum of N100,000 with one credible surety in like sum.