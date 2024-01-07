ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Ogun pastor confesses to severally sleeping with teenage girl

News Agency Of Nigeria

Police further stated that the suspect on interrogation confessed to the crime and admitted that he severally had unlawful carnal knowledge of the girl.

A Nigerian police officer (image used for illustration) [Guardian]
A Nigerian police officer (image used for illustration) [Guardian]

Recommended articles

The command’s Spokesperson, SP Omolola Odutola, disclosed this in a statement issued to newsmen in Ota on Saturday.

Odutola explained that a family at Giwa Agbado reported a case of alleged defilement of their 16-year-old girl by John at the Agbado Divisional Police Station.

“The family reported that their daughter had been repeatedly treated for recurring infections and exhibited frightful tendencies that made them suspect that she might have been involved in sexual intercourse.

ADVERTISEMENT

“But she was concealing the identity of the person as the parents needed to persuade her and she later confessed that one John, a pastor of Mega Healing Ministry, had fiercely been having carnal knowledge of her, since November 2022.

“Their daughter further stated that the pastor threatened to kill her if she ever revealed the cagey affair to anyone,” the PPRO added.

She further stated that the suspect on interrogation confessed to the crime and admitted that he severally had unlawful carnal knowledge of the girl.

According to Odutola, the rape survivor has been issued with medical forms for treatment and examination, while the suspect will be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Eleweran, Abeokuta, for discreet investigation.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

We will know who's in charge in Rivers when the time comes - Wike

We will know who's in charge in Rivers when the time comes - Wike

Police disrupt street carnival in Lagos, arrest organisers

Police disrupt street carnival in Lagos, arrest organisers

Group urges Tinubu to investigate palliatives distribution by NASS members

Group urges Tinubu to investigate palliatives distribution by NASS members

Yahaya Bello claims he's leaving Kogi better than he met it

Yahaya Bello claims he's leaving Kogi better than he met it

5 African-American women trace roots back to Calabar royal family

5 African-American women trace roots back to Calabar royal family

None of our professors are fake - UNILAG denies allegation

None of our professors are fake - UNILAG denies allegation

Prophet El-Buba leads special prayers against killings in Plateau State

Prophet El-Buba leads special prayers against killings in Plateau State

Niger Gov says farmers now returning to farms after insecurity challenges

Niger Gov says farmers now returning to farms after insecurity challenges

CLO lauds Tinubu, Reps over reversal of school fees increment

CLO lauds Tinubu, Reps over reversal of school fees increment

Pulse Sports

'Perfect woman' - Victor Osimhen's Oyinbo girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig sets tongues wagging with last Instagram post of 2023

'Perfect woman' - Victor Osimhen's Oyinbo girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig sets tongues wagging with last Instagram post of 2023

From The Redeemed Church to Club: Victor Osimhen parties hard in the early hours of New Year celebrations

From The Redeemed Church to Club: Victor Osimhen parties hard in the early hours of New Year celebrations

AFCON 2023: Nigeria national football team – Guide, key players, lineup, prediction

AFCON 2023: Nigeria national football team – Guide, key players, lineup, prediction

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT