Ofada Rice Day Festival came back for a 3rd edition and Malta Guinness brought wholesome goodness as usual

Award-winning premium malt drink, Malta Guinness, partnered with Ofada Boy for the 3rd edition of the highly anticipated yearly Ofada Rice Day Festival themed Ijoya.

Malta Guinness at the Ofada Rice Day Festival 2021
Ofada Rice Day Festival is a celebration of the mix of Nigerian cultural heritage and is designed to showcase the quality, tastiness and superiority of Ofada Rice to a global audience.

Cross section of guests at the Ofada Rice Day Festival 2021
The festival which held recently at the Muri Okunola park in Lagos was filled with fun and colour, as African dishes and culture were displayed in their elements, depicting real cultural representation.

Ofada Rice Day Festival came back for a 3rd edition and Malta Guinness brought wholesome goodness as usual
With Malta Guinness as a sponsor, food lovers and fun seekers at the festival had their taste buds treated to the nourishing goodness of ice-cold Malta Guinness. Event guests were also given the opportunity to experience the wholesome experience of Malta Mocktails, while engaging in memorable brand led activities both on ground and on digital platforms.

Malta Guinness has always been a perfect pair for African food and culture, and has been a key partner of the Ofada Day festival since its inception.

Guests enjoying a good time with Malta Guinness at the Ofada Rice Day Festival 2021
The event which was hosted by BBN Star Saga, ace comedian Hyenana, Kiekie and MC Ajala was further spiced up by live performances and appearances from renowned talents such as Sir Shina Peters, Jimi Sholanke, SB live, Awesome band, Broda Shaggi, Kenny Blaq among other top acts.

Ofada Rice Day Festival came back for a 3rd edition and Malta Guinness brought wholesome goodness as usual
Sir Shina Peters thrilling the crowd at the Ofada Rice Day Festival 2021
Ace comedian Kenny Blaq thrilling the crowd with premium comedy at the Ofada Rice Day Festival 2021
Ofada Rice Day Festival came back for a 3rd edition and Malta Guinness brought wholesome goodness as usual
To further enjoy all the Malta goodness Malta Guinness has in store for its consumers this holiday season, follow Malta Guinness - @maltaguinessng on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

