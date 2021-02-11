Rival groups of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) have clashed in Obalende, a busy Lagos Island suburb, with gunshots heard as motorists and commuters scamper for safety.

The popular bus park has become a free-for-all for thugs going for each other's jugular, social media users on the scene have relayed.

Eyewitnesses say the clash commenced as early as 8am on Thursday, February 11, 2021. At the time of filing this, the place is still a rowdy mess.

Commercial buses are also being destroyed at the time of writing this.

Police officers have been pictured barricading themselves within the walls of the nearest police headquarters facility, as violence breaks around them.

Pulse will update this story as soon as we have more information.