Daniel Aidamenbor, the command’s Public Relations Officer(PRO), made this known in a statement on Saturday in Akure.
NSCDC arrests man for allegedly buying goods with fake bank alert
The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ondo State Command, says it has arrested a 24- year-old man, Olawale Mayowa, for allegedly purchasing goods with fake bank alert.
Aidamenbor said the suspect was tracked and arrested in Osogbo, Osun, on April 14, by the Counter Terrorism Unit of the command.
“The Ondo Command in its dogged commitment to rid the state of all forms of criminality has arrested a 24-year-old Olawale Mayowa for generating a fake alert of the sum of N310,000.
“Mayowa made the fake alert in two tranches of N300,000 and N10,000 for a laptop he ordered from an Akure based computer trader,” he said.
He said the suspect would be charged to court for obtaining goods under false pretences after the conclusion of investigation.
Aidamenbor advised the general public to be conscious of who they transact business with and should always verify all monetary transactions.
