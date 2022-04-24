NSCDC arrests man for allegedly buying goods with fake bank alert

Aidamenbor said the suspect was tracked and arrested in Osogbo, Osun, on April 14, by the Counter Terrorism Unit of the command.

“The Ondo Command in its dogged commitment to rid the state of all forms of criminality has arrested a 24-year-old Olawale Mayowa for generating a fake alert of the sum of N310,000.

“Mayowa made the fake alert in two tranches of N300,000 and N10,000 for a laptop he ordered from an Akure based computer trader,” he said.

He said the suspect would be charged to court for obtaining goods under false pretences after the conclusion of investigation.