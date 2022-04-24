RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

NSCDC arrests man for allegedly buying goods with fake bank alert

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ondo State Command, says it has arrested a 24- year-old man, Olawale Mayowa, for allegedly purchasing goods with fake bank alert.

NSCDC arrests man for allegedly buying goods with fake bank alert. (PremiumTimesNG)
NSCDC arrests man for allegedly buying goods with fake bank alert. (PremiumTimesNG)

Daniel Aidamenbor, the command’s Public Relations Officer(PRO), made this known in a statement on Saturday in Akure.

Recommended articles

Aidamenbor said the suspect was tracked and arrested in Osogbo, Osun, on April 14, by the Counter Terrorism Unit of the command.

“The Ondo Command in its dogged commitment to rid the state of all forms of criminality has arrested a 24-year-old Olawale Mayowa for generating a fake alert of the sum of N310,000.

“Mayowa made the fake alert in two tranches of N300,000 and N10,000 for a laptop he ordered from an Akure based computer trader,” he said.

He said the suspect would be charged to court for obtaining goods under false pretences after the conclusion of investigation.

Aidamenbor advised the general public to be conscious of who they transact business with and should always verify all monetary transactions.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Buhari mourns 'remarkable' Alaafin of Oyo's death

Buhari mourns 'remarkable' Alaafin of Oyo's death

We're now fully motivated, Nigerian teachers say over new retirement age

We're now fully motivated, Nigerian teachers say over new retirement age

NDLEA seizes 511.3kg of Indian hemp, 1kg of cocaine in Kaduna

NDLEA seizes 511.3kg of Indian hemp, 1kg of cocaine in Kaduna

My father reconciled with all before his death - Alaafin of Oyo's Son

My father reconciled with all before his death - Alaafin of Oyo's Son

We have lost a great icon, Ooni mourns Alaafin's death

We have lost a great icon, Ooni mourns Alaafin's death

It's God's doing - Mohammed reacts to endorsement by Northern PDP elders

It's God's doing - Mohammed reacts to endorsement by Northern PDP elders

Scores burnt beyond recognition as explosion rocks illegal refinery in Rivers

Scores burnt beyond recognition as explosion rocks illegal refinery in Rivers

Ebonyi governorship: Umahi names Assembly Speaker as successor

Ebonyi governorship: Umahi names Assembly Speaker as successor

Zoning: PDP holds NEC meeting May 4

Zoning: PDP holds NEC meeting May 4

Trending

‘I wasn’t born this way’ – Married man with 4 kids explains why he lives like woman (video)

Samuel Minani and wife, Irambona Denyse

I was a gay woman married to a pastor - Mother of 3 on why she left Uganda for Canada

Julie Mutesasira and her kids

"I'm not ashamed" - 33-year-old American lady says after graduating as fetish priestess (Pulse Contributor)

Akosua Akoto

Ghanaian cross-dresser assaulted for allegedly sleeping with men (video)

Cross-dresser