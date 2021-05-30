NSCDC arrests 60-yr-old man over alleged rape of minor

The command’s PRO, Mr Babawale Afolabi, in a statement on Saturday in Ilorin, noted that the case was reported at its Divisional Headquarters, Kiama on Friday.

”On Friday, May 28, around 5:30p.m., Jerimiah Oyedokun of Ileloja compound, Kiama, was caught in the act by the parents of the nine year-old, of same area.

”The suspect enticed the victim by giving her N50. He has confessed to the crime, while the minor has been taken to the General Hospital, Kiama, for proper medical attention.