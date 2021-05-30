RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

NSCDC arrests 60-yr-old man over alleged rape of minor

The suspect was said to have lured the victim by giving her N50.

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Kwara Command, has arrested a 60-year-old man, Jerimiah Oyedoki of Ileloja compound, Kiama, for allegedly having canal knowledge of a 9-year-old girl.

The command’s PRO, Mr Babawale Afolabi, in a statement on Saturday in Ilorin, noted that the case was reported at its Divisional Headquarters, Kiama on Friday.

On Friday, May 28, around 5:30p.m., Jerimiah Oyedokun of Ileloja compound, Kiama, was caught in the act by the parents of the nine year-old, of same area.

”The suspect enticed the victim by giving her N50. He has confessed to the crime, while the minor has been taken to the General Hospital, Kiama, for proper medical attention.

”The case is now at the state headquarters for further prosecution and the suspect will be charged to court after investigation,” Afolabi said.

