The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

NSCDC arrest man for defrauding school admission seekers in Kaduna

Damilare Famuyiwa

The suspect, who was parading himself as a soldier, promised his victims' admission to NDA after collecting ₦796,000 from them.

NSCDC arrests man for defrauding school admission seekers in Kaduna
NSCDC arrests man for defrauding school admission seekers in Kaduna

Recommended articles

Ajibola was nabbed for defrauding two admission seekers in Kaduna State.

According to NSCDC spokesperson in Kaduna, DSC Ayeni Olasunkanmi, the suspect paraded himself as a soldier and promised to help his victims secure admission into Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) in the state.

Disclosing Ajibola’s arrest, Olasunkanmi said the suspect was arrested at Oke Onigbin in the Isin Local Government Area of Kaduna, where he allegedly impersonated a soldier to defraud the victims.

ADVERTISEMENT

While also revealing that Ajibola absconded with a Toyota Picnic car belonging to a prophet, Samuel Olugbemiga, after collecting it from the owner under the guise of using it for commercial transportation, the NSCDC spokesperson said the suspect collected ₦796,000 from two people, Abdullahi Saheed and Ropo Gabriel, promising them admission slots in the NDA.

“The Tracking Unit of the NSCDC, Kwara State Command apprehended one Abdulsalam Ajibola, 42 years old, for allegedly impersonating a soldier to defraud some Nigerians.

“The suspect was tracked down at Oke-Onigbin, in Isin Local Government Area of the state on March 24, 2023, by the Tracking Unit of the command.

“Abdulsalam was alleged to have impersonated a soldier to defraud Abdullahi Saheed of 700,000 and Ropo Gabriel to the tune of 96,000 having promised to help them secure admission into the Nigeria Defence Academy, Kaduna.

“He was alleged to have also falsely taken a Toyota Picnic car from one Prophet Samuel Olugbemiga for commercial transportation after which he absconded,” Olasunkanmi was quoted as saying in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

The NSCDC spokesperson added that the suspects would be arraigned in court upon the conclusion of an ongoing investigation.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Twitter CEO Elon Musk changes iconic blue bird logo to 'doge' meme

Twitter CEO Elon Musk changes iconic blue bird logo to 'doge' meme

APC group urges Tinubu to appoint Lalong as SGF

APC group urges Tinubu to appoint Lalong as SGF

FG accuse Obi, Datti of committing treason

FG accuse Obi, Datti of committing treason

Obidients protest fraudulent Nigerian election results in Washington D.C.

Obidients protest fraudulent Nigerian election results in Washington D.C.

Goodluck Jonathan receives African Democracy and Peace Icon Award in Kigali

Goodluck Jonathan receives African Democracy and Peace Icon Award in Kigali

Gov. Oyebanji constitutes 8-member committee on political appointments

Gov. Oyebanji constitutes 8-member committee on political appointments

NEMA receives 144 stranded Nigerians from Niger Republic

NEMA receives 144 stranded Nigerians from Niger Republic

Senate President condoles with Sen. Kalu over wife’s death

Senate President condoles with Sen. Kalu over wife’s death

Saudi presents food items to Borno IDPs for Ramadan

Saudi presents food items to Borno IDPs for Ramadan

Pulse Sports

Manchester United identify Portuguese goal-machine Goncalo Ramosas Osimhen alternative

Manchester United identify Portuguese goal-machine Goncalo Ramosas Osimhen alternative

Giannis Antetokounmpo outshines Jordan Nwora as Bucks set record against Pacers

Giannis Antetokounmpo outshines Jordan Nwora as Bucks set record against Pacers

NPFL Review: Rangers continue to flirt with relegation, 3SC vs Plateau produce another classic

NPFL Review: Rangers continue to flirt with relegation, 3SC vs Plateau produce another classic

Arsenal reach first Champions League semi-final in 9 years with victory over Bayern

Arsenal reach first Champions League semi-final in 9 years with victory over Bayern

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Family rejects coffin from son-in-law for his mother-in-law’s burial, says it’s not beautiful

Family rejects coffin from son-in-law for his mother-in-law’s burial, says it’s not beautiful

Eatery worker shot dead after his boss reported a missing phone

Eatery worker shot d*ad after his boss reported a missing phone

Bricklayer dragged to court for sleeping with someone’s wife in Abuja

Bricklayer dragged to court for sleeping with someone’s wife in Abuja

Woman st*bs her friend to d*ath during an argument in Lagos

Woman st*bs her friend to d*ath during an argument in Lagos