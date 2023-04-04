NSCDC arrest man for defrauding school admission seekers in Kaduna

Ajibola was nabbed for defrauding two admission seekers in Kaduna State.

According to NSCDC spokesperson in Kaduna, DSC Ayeni Olasunkanmi, the suspect paraded himself as a soldier and promised to help his victims secure admission into Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) in the state.

Disclosing Ajibola’s arrest, Olasunkanmi said the suspect was arrested at Oke Onigbin in the Isin Local Government Area of Kaduna, where he allegedly impersonated a soldier to defraud the victims.

While also revealing that Ajibola absconded with a Toyota Picnic car belonging to a prophet, Samuel Olugbemiga, after collecting it from the owner under the guise of using it for commercial transportation, the NSCDC spokesperson said the suspect collected ₦796,000 from two people, Abdullahi Saheed and Ropo Gabriel, promising them admission slots in the NDA.

“The Tracking Unit of the NSCDC, Kwara State Command apprehended one Abdulsalam Ajibola, 42 years old, for allegedly impersonating a soldier to defraud some Nigerians.

“The suspect was tracked down at Oke-Onigbin, in Isin Local Government Area of the state on March 24, 2023, by the Tracking Unit of the command.

“Abdulsalam was alleged to have impersonated a soldier to defraud Abdullahi Saheed of ₦700,000 and Ropo Gabriel to the tune of ₦96,000 having promised to help them secure admission into the Nigeria Defence Academy, Kaduna.

“He was alleged to have also falsely taken a Toyota Picnic car from one Prophet Samuel Olugbemiga for commercial transportation after which he absconded,” Olasunkanmi was quoted as saying in a statement.

