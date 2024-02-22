ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Nollywood actress in legal trouble for calling prominent chief a rapist

News Agency Of Nigeria

The actress is standing trial for alleged criminal defamation following some Facebook posts she allegedly made in May 2021.

Nollywood actress, Chioma Toplis [Information Nigeria]
Nollywood actress, Chioma Toplis [Information Nigeria]

Recommended articles

The trial Judge, Justice Uchechi Enwereji, said that she could not hear the matter because the judicial documents of the case file transferred to her were incomplete.

Justice Ogechi Okeahialam had recused herself from presiding over the case, following weighty allegations and other sordid revelations made in court. The development led to the case being reassigned to another court for continuation of hearing.

The actress is standing trial for alleged criminal defamation in a case with Suit NO: HU/181/2022, following some Facebook posts she allegedly made in May 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a one-count charge by the Inspector General of Police, she was accused of calling Chief Uche Akwukwuegbu, a rapist and ritualist. Akwukwuegbu, popularly called Bawas, is the Chief Executive Officer of Bawas Oil, a prominent chief in Amuzukwu Umuahia Community and a brother-in-law to Toplis.

Upon arraignment, the actress was remanded and later granted administrative bail. But when the matter came up for hearing, the state prosecution counsel filed a fresh petition, accusing the defendant of continuous publication of alleged defamation and intimidating the prosecution witness.

However, Counsel for the defendant, Kelechi Eze, said that the prosecution counsel lied against his client and asked for evidence of the said publication.

Eze also told the court that the Zone 9 Police Command, Umuahia had yet to release to his client the landed and house documents used to meet her bail condition. The judge, however, asked for the evidence of the publication, which the prosecution counsel could not tender.

The matter was adjourned to March 19 and Mach 20.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

What will happen to local producers if FG opens borders for cement importation?

What will happen to local producers if FG opens borders for cement importation?

Niger Deputy Governor, Garba congratulates Governor Bago at 50

Niger Deputy Governor, Garba congratulates Governor Bago at 50

Nigerians calling for coup d’état are unpatriotic, we're happy under democracy - CDS

Nigerians calling for coup d’état are unpatriotic, we're happy under democracy - CDS

Wike increased feeding allowances due to high food costs - FCTA denies fee hike in public schools

Wike increased feeding allowances due to high food costs - FCTA denies fee hike in public schools

NCDC records 411 cases, 72 deaths of Lassa fever in 21 States within 6 weeks

NCDC records 411 cases, 72 deaths of Lassa fever in 21 States within 6 weeks

Court overturns suspension of Kwankwaso, reinstates him as NNPP national leader

Court overturns suspension of Kwankwaso, reinstates him as NNPP national leader

'What a stupid son of a bitch' - Biden slams Putin during California election rally

'What a stupid son of a bitch' - Biden slams Putin during California election rally

NYSC DG warns corps members not to travel anyhow to avoid accidents, kidnap

NYSC DG warns corps members not to travel anyhow to avoid accidents, kidnap

National Assembly is amending Nigeria's 1999 constitution again

National Assembly is amending Nigeria's 1999 constitution again

Pulse Sports

Manchester United's Hojlund Beats Ex-Arsenal Star to Set New Premier League Record

Manchester United's Hojlund Beats Ex-Arsenal Star to Set New Premier League Record

‘He’s not like Barca players’ — Peseiro on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

‘He’s not like Barca players’ — Peseiro on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The suspected fraudsters arrested in Makurdi, Benue State capital. [Punch]

EFCC arrests 14 suspected internet fraudsters from Yahoo Academy in Benue

Supreme Court affirms appeal, nullifies AMCON takeover of Suru worldwide ventures property

Supreme Court affirms appeal, nullifies AMCON takeover of Suru ventures property

A Nigerian police officer (image used for illustration) [Guardian]

Househelp, husband in police net for allegedly stealing $51,000 from employer

Investigation is ongoing [Daily Trust]

Gunmen kill man, kidnap wife after invading family house in Plateau