Nigerian husband kills 24-year-old wife with fist blow to her chest

Arewa, whose address was not provided, was charged with murder. The Magistrate, Olaolu Olanipekun, did not, however, take the plea of the defendant for want of jurisdiction.

He directed the police to return the case file to the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for legal advice and, thereafter, adjourned the case till June 28, for mention. The Prosecutor, ASP Anthony Igori, had earlier told the court that the defendant committed the offence on May 22 at about 8:00 pm in the Olunloyo area of Ibadan.