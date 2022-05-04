Nigerian Army vows to unmask gunmen behind death of personnel

A military source who spoke on the incident on a condition of anonymity, said “the man, a Master Warrant Officer, and the woman, a Lance Corporal, were on transit when they met the criminals who killed them and made videos and circulated online. The woman was raped before they shot at them and cut off their heads.

“The man was a member of the 19 regular intakes while the wife was of the 79RI. The man still has a father; his brother is also a soldier working at a battalion in Kaduna State.”

Confirming the gruesome killing of the intending couple, Director, Army Public Relations, Brig. Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu said an investigation to unmask the gunmen has already been launched, as he vowed that they will be met with severe consequences.

“I have received information about the cold-blooded murder of two of our personnel who were travelling home for their traditional wedding formalities,” he stated.