It would be recalled that on Saturday, May 1, 2022, the military personnel embarked on a journey to Imo State, to perfect their traditional marriage rites when they were abducted.
Nigerian Army vows to unmask gunmen behind death of personnel
The gunmen responsible for the death of A. M. Linus, who’s said to be a Sergeant of the Nigerian Army, and his unidentified wife, said to be a lance corporal, will be brought to book. This is according to the military.
A military source who spoke on the incident on a condition of anonymity, said “the man, a Master Warrant Officer, and the woman, a Lance Corporal, were on transit when they met the criminals who killed them and made videos and circulated online. The woman was raped before they shot at them and cut off their heads.
“The man was a member of the 19 regular intakes while the wife was of the 79RI. The man still has a father; his brother is also a soldier working at a battalion in Kaduna State.”
Confirming the gruesome killing of the intending couple, Director, Army Public Relations, Brig. Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu said an investigation to unmask the gunmen has already been launched, as he vowed that they will be met with severe consequences.
“I have received information about the cold-blooded murder of two of our personnel who were travelling home for their traditional wedding formalities,” he stated.
While maintaining that the incident is a dastardly act unleashed on the intending couple, Nwachukwu promised that no stone would be left unturned for justice to prevail.
