The event which was crafted around the theme, Think Equal, Build Smart and Innovate, was full of insight, honest feedback, and networking moments.

Highlights of the event were panel discussions that tackled levers for business growth, addressing issues such as positioning a business for sustainable growth, increasing profits and optimising business growth opportunities.

There was also a session on women and innovation, and this delved into the exploitation of technology to improve business strategies, processes, and efficiency.

In addition, attendees received helpful tips on insurance, loan processes and product differentiation.

To crown a fulfilling experience, the women were treated to a banquet and an after-party.

The Access Bank W Community has recorded other milestones in the journey of building successful African women.

You can learn more about their activities at www.thewcommunity.com and connect on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for more product offerings.

This is a featured post.