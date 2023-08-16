ADVERTISEMENT
NDLEA arrests 10 suspected drug dealers in 1 month in Kano

News Agency Of Nigeria

Mr Sadiq Maigatari, the State NDLEA Public Relations Officer, said this in a statement on Wednesday in Kano. Maitagari said that the suspects included Abubakar Yunusa 33, James Temitope 42, Sani Muhammad 23, Aminu Sani 23 and Emeka Williams 31.

He said that the other suspects included; Inusa Alhassan 31, Muhammad Abubakar 35, Hussaini Hamza 45, Sani Dahiru 30 and Muhammad Ibrahim 30.

Maitagari said that some of the suspects were arrested with weeds suspected to be cannabis sativa; while others were arrested with 2,000 ampules of pentazocine injection as well as 48 bottles of codeine syrup weighing 4.8 kg.

He said that the operations that led to the interception of the illicit drugs and arrest of the suspected dealers had significantly curbed the distribution of the substances in the state and removed substantial quantities from circulation.

“The potential harm that this quantity of illicit substances could have caused is inestimable.

“This will undoubtedly disrupt drug markets, and protect the community from potential harm caused by the illicit substances,” he said.

Maitagari called on members of the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities to NDLEA toward ensuring a drug-free Kano for future generation.

News Agency Of Nigeria

