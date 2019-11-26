Azeez, who lives at Popo Yemoja area of Ibadan, revealed this while responding to his wife’s battery allegation before Chief Henry Agbaje, the President of the court.

Confusion as Azeez's wife, Mufuli, was pregnant with their supposed second child, but their landlord claimed the pregnancy was his.

“After the child was born, he came to my parents’ house, insisting on being the one to name the child.

“We resolved this issue, but she still didn’t desist from her promiscuous attitude.

“She’s usually not concerned about the children’s dinner, as she returns home very late, with the excuse of going to pray in the mosque.

“Even after she left the house, I still rented her another apartment and took care of the kids,” he said.

Hakeem told the court that his younger brother once called him on phone to inform him of his wife’s newfound lover.

“I confirmed this to be true when I went to her house, but I did nothing about it,” he said.

Earlier, the plaintiff had informed the court that her husband was in the habit of beating her, even in front of their child

The wife, Mufuli claimed that the serial beating forced her to leave her matrimonial home.

ALSO READ: Here are aspects of the social media bill you should absolutely worry about

“I refused to leave him against the advice of our family members and friends, choosing rather to endure the battery because I didn’t want to remarry.

“However, when the beating became unbearable, I left the house in 2016. I started dating another man last year, and when he found out, he came again to beat him up,” she told the court.

The president of the court advised the couple to resolve their differences for the sake of their children.

He, however, adjourned the case till Dec. 9 for feedback.