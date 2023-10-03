ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

My boss harassed me to have sex with him - 18year old girl tells court

News Agency Of Nigeria

The teenager added that she has a video of the defendant asking her to have sex with her.

My boss harassed me to have sex with him - 18year old girl tells court (Credit: Google)
My boss harassed me to have sex with him - 18year old girl tells court (Credit: Google)

Recommended articles

The Sexual and Gender based Violence Response Unit, Federal Ministry of Justice, charged Johnson with three counts bordering on unlawful intercourse with a child.

Led by the prosecution counsel, Temitayo Lawal, the teenager said that while waiting for admission into the university, she decided to help the complainant, Chika Ofomata with house chores.

The defendant who is the complainant’s husband ‘s Chef, came to me while I was washing the children’s toilet and asked me if the room had cameras.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I said no, then he started touching me. We were alone at home at the time, so I refused and told him I was busy.

” When I went home and told my mum everything, she asked me to tell the complainant who asked me to play along to get evidence against the defendant.

“Since then I started recording everything he said to me on my phone and I also have a video of when he asked me to meet him in the boys quarters,” she said.

She said that she has video of the defendant asking her to have sex with her. The teenager said that the defendant pestered her with calls and promises of money.

He usually calls the complainant’s children to give them biscuits and I noticed that the eight-year-old daughter stays longer in the room with the defendant.

ADVERTISEMENT

“While doing laundry, I saw some discharge in the eight- year-old’s underwear,” she stated.

During cross-examination the defence counsel, Ebenezer Amadi asked the witness when she started working for the complainant. Amadi also asked if the witness accepted to be the defendant’s girlfriend since she was instructed to play along by her boss. He asked if the witness saw the defendant having intercourse with the minor.

In response she said the complainant was her mother’s friend and she only helped while awaiting admission to school. She denied being the defendant’s girlfriend. The teenager also said she did not see the defendant having sex with the minor.

After listening to the testimony, Justice Oluyemisi Adelaja however adjourned the case until Oct.10 for continuation of hearing.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

New rule stops fresh Senators from contesting Senate president, deputy roles

New rule stops fresh Senators from contesting Senate president, deputy roles

President Tinubu sends 3 new ministerial nominees to senate

President Tinubu sends 3 new ministerial nominees to senate

24,720 GBV cases reported nationwide in 1 month - Minister of Women Affairs

24,720 GBV cases reported nationwide in 1 month - Minister of Women Affairs

Nigeria records 13,204 diphtheria cases in 19 states - NCDC

Nigeria records 13,204 diphtheria cases in 19 states - NCDC

DMO offers ₦150bn Sukuk bond for subscription at ₦1,000 per unit

DMO offers ₦150bn Sukuk bond for subscription at ₦1,000 per unit

Vice Chancellor denies bandits attack on Usmanu Danfodio University, Sokoto

Vice Chancellor denies bandits attack on Usmanu Danfodio University, Sokoto

Peter Obi hails Soludo over renaming Anambra airport after Chinua Achebe

Peter Obi hails Soludo over renaming Anambra airport after Chinua Achebe

Troops arrest 12 suspects over murder of herdsman in Plateau

Troops arrest 12 suspects over murder of herdsman in Plateau

AfDB reiterates commitment to fund construction of Abidjan to Lagos highway

AfDB reiterates commitment to fund construction of Abidjan to Lagos highway

Pulse Sports

Liverpool fined ₦23m despite VAR scandal in Tottenham clash

Liverpool fined ₦23m despite VAR scandal in Tottenham clash

'Like Ketchup' — Super Falcons star Michelle Alozie borrows Ronaldo's line after scoring brace

'Like Ketchup' — Super Falcons star Michelle Alozie borrows Ronaldo's line after scoring brace

Super Eagles: Iwobi and Moffi return, Bashiru a new addition as Peseiro calls up 25 players for Saudi Arabia and Mozambique friendly games

Super Eagles: Iwobi and Moffi return, Bashiru a new addition as Peseiro calls up 25 players for Saudi Arabia and Mozambique friendly games

You Sabi: Vardy hails Ndidi in Pidgin for Leicester Player of the Match award

You Sabi: Vardy hails Ndidi in Pidgin for Leicester Player of the Match award

Napoli vs Real Madrid: Fans fear for safety of Osimhen and other players as earthquake reportedly hit Naples

Napoli vs Real Madrid: Fans fear for safety of Osimhen and other players as earthquake reportedly hit Naples

Ronaldo did not chase me out of Al Nassr — Vincent Aboubakar

Ronaldo did not chase me out of Al Nassr — Vincent Aboubakar

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Pastor enters zoo, plays with lions to prove to church members that he’s powerful

Pastor enters zoo, plays with lions to prove to church members that he’s powerful (video)

Killaboi is still on the run months after he killed his girlfriend, Augusta, during an argument [Tori News]

Killaboi confessed he killed Augusta, but he has remained free since July

The suspect will be charged to court for prosecution [Punch]

Woman raises alarm after catching her husband burying newborn baby

Oluwatoyin Salau was 19 years old when she was raped and murdered [Hali Tauxe/Tallahassee]

Court sentences American who killed Oluwatoyin Salau to life imprisonment