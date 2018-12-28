You’ve got the superpower; now what can you do with it? Morning Fresh is asking you how far you can go in the Morning Fresh Wash-A-Ton Challenge!

Here’s how to participate:

Follow Morning Fresh on Instagram.

Make a creative video showing you washing dishes with either family or friends.

*The dishes must be washed with the new-look Morning Fresh in frame.

Upload your video on Instagram and tag @morningfreshng using the hashtags #MorningFreshWashatonChallenge #MorningFreshSuperPower

Tag your friends to follow, like and do the same!

https://youtu.be/Uveld7KSlrk

Prizes up for grabs include a 4-burner oven gas cooker, microwave, sets of pots, and many other consolation prizes.

Entries are open from the December 20, 2018 and close on January 2, 2019. Top 10 creative videos will thereafter be selected and re-uploaded for voting on the @morningfreshng Instragram page from January 5, 2019 to the January 12, 2019. No votes or likes will be considered outside this designated period. Final three winners will be announced on Jan. 13/14, 2019. Full T & C here.

So gather as many friends and families as you can, record yourselves washing dishes with the all-new, super-powered Morning Fresh and upload the video as instructed.

Washing has never been more fun!

For more information, follow @morningfreshng on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook, and also join the challenge using #MorningFreshWashatonChallenge and #MorningFreshSuperPower.

This is a featured post