Morkaz proprietor, Sheikh Habeeb breaks silence over stroke attack

The heir to Sheikh Adam Abdullah Al-Ilory came under stroke attack while delivering a sermon in Ilorin, Kwara state.

Pulse had reported that the incident happened on Thursday, February 4, 2022, during the Nikkah ceremony of the daughter of former Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Alfa Belgore.

The Islamic scholar had slumped minutes into his sermon and was promptly rushed to the Stroke Unit of the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH) for medical attention.

Recalling the incident during the first day of his annual Ramadan lecture on Saturday, April 2, 2022, Habeeb said he was grateful to have survived the attack.

Explaining what happened on the day, the cleric revealed that the attack rendered him unconscious as he was unaware of happenings around him.

According to him, he was able to regain consciousness after receiving medical attention at the hospital.

Habeeb then showered appreciation on everybody that stood by him during his stay at the hospital including the Kwara state Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and the Emir of Ilorin, Ibrahim Sulu Gambari, and the Belgore family.

He also thanked the whole Markaz community and the alumni of the institution including the current JAMB Registrar, Prof. Is'haq Oloyede as well as senators and traditional rulers for their show of support.

Habeeb, however, announced that he will sit out the daily Ramadan lecturers this year which will now be conducted by other clerics and lecturers of the institution.